Norte Sunday Trail Rides

Each year more horseback riders make their way to Cluster Springs to raise money for the Cluster Springs Volunteer Fire Department than the year before, and on Saturday morning, 256 horseback riders headed out on the nine-mile trail ride. Between the trail ride, entertainment and dinner, the fire department’s 9th annual trail ride raised $15,000 for the fire department. “It was a very big success,” said fire chief Chris Hudson. “We enjoy the trail ride every year.” The number of riders and money raised at this year’s trail ride both increased over last year. About 207 horseback riders participated in last year’s trail ride, and the event raised approximately $10,000 for the fire department, Hudson said. This year’s trail ride participants camped out on the Cluster Springs Road site Friday night and hit the trail Saturday morning, returning to the site and enjoying a barbecue dinner and entertainment Saturday evening. The trail ride is the rural volunteer fire department’s largest fundraiser of the year, and Hudson said proceeds go toward updating and upgrading the fire department’s equipment.

CLUSTER SPRINGS, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO