Due to heavy rains, several roads have closed around the Hamilton County area. If these roads are part of your early morning commute you may want to take alternate routes. - Davidson Road at Gunbarrel is closed due to flooding. The automatic flood protection gates and lights are down, DO NOT GO AROUND THE GATES EVEN IF THE ROAD LOOKS CLEAR. THE ROAD MUST BE INSPECTED PRIOR TO REOPENING.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO