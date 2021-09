The New England Patriots as well as the New York Jets are both coming off disappointing losses against teams they could have beaten. The Jets lost because their rookie QB struggled until he found a rhythm in the second half and it was too late by then, while the Patriots lost because of bad situational defense in spite of a strong rookie debut under center. New York is a wounded team, battered with injuries across most positions and possibly a good “get well” game for an angry New England team.

