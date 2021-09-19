CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five thoughts on UNT's loss to UAB -- Mean Green clearly behind C-USA elite

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Buy Now North Texas running back Isaiah Johnson carries the ball during the Mean Green's loss to UAB on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Al Key/DRC

North Texas fell to UAB 40-6 on Saturday in both teams' Conference USA opener.

Here are five thoughts on tonight's game.

1. The gap between UNT and UAB was stunning

UNT's coaches and players thought their game against UAB would give them a good idea of where they stood among C-USA teams.

The picture a blowout loss to the Blazers painted isn't pretty.

The Mean Green were never competitive.

UAB might be the best team in C-USA after winning two of the last three league titles. UNT wants to be where UAB is at and is a long way from getting there.

2. UNT's offense was surprisingly ineffective

UNT managed just six points against UAB, which is the second-lowest point total of the Littrell era. UNT was shut out in a loss to Florida in 2016.

The Mean Green were without wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush, but it was surprising to see how poorly UNT played offensively.

3. The Mean Green's defense came back to earth

There was a feeling after UNT gave up just seven points in the first half last week against SMU that the Mean Green were headed in the right direction.

UNT clearly took a step back tonight after giving up a host of big plays. The Mean Green gave up three passing touchdowns that covered 38, 42 and 61 yards in the first half.

4. This season could quickly get away

UNT will head to Louisiana Tech next week. The Bulldogs lost on a last second shot to the end zone against SMU.

The Mustangs handled UNT earlier this season.

Games against Missouri, Marshall and Liberty will follow. This season could get away from UNT in a hurry.

5. Pressure is mounting on Seth Littrell

UNT coach Seth Littrell has taken UNT to bowl games in four of his five seasons, but fell under .500 tonight at 32-33.

The pressure will start to mount if UNT can't turn things around later this season.

On3.com

Georgia defeats UAB: Offense shines behind Bennett's big day

Georgia (1-0) takes on UAB (1-0) today in its 2021 home-opener at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs travelled to Charlotte, N.C. last Saturday for a neutral-site kickoff to the season against a top-five ranked Clemson team, coming away 10-3 victors. Sparked by a strong defensive performance that included seven sacks and a pick-six, Kirby Smart picked up his 11th career win over a top-10 opponent. It was also the second straight for Smart after defeating Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to end the 2020 season.
GEORGIA STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

North Texas notebook: UNT to open C-USA soccer season at Florida Atlantic

The North Texas women’s soccer team will open Conference USA play Thursday with a game at Florida Atlantic. The Mean Green (5-1-2) are on a roll after winning each of their last two games via shutout. UNT beat Stephen F. Austin 3-0 on Friday before coming back to post a 2-0 win over Abilene Christian on Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Press conference notes: Mean Green eye key corrections for UAB

After its 35-12 loss to SMU on Saturday, North Texas (1-1) knows it won’t get any easier heading into its conference opener against UAB (1-1) this week. Whether it was the defense allowing 28 points in the second half or the offense stalling out in the red zone, the Mean Green know a better performance will be needed going forward.
COLLEGE SPORTS
