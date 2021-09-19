CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rules U.S. can't expel migrant families using public health law

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge on Thursday directed the Biden administration to stop using a public health law invoked at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic to expel migrant families with children from the U.S.-Mexico border. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia certified all migrant...

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that the Biden administration is soliciting bids from contractors who can provide Haitian Creole and Spanish speaking guards for a “migrant detention facility” in Guantánamo Bay. This news, together with the recent images of Haitian refugees being rounded up by U.S. immigration agents on horseback, highlights a basic fact about U.S. history.
Photos from the U.S.-Mexico border capture odyssey of Haitian migrants who returned to Mexico or are still waiting to cross. More than 14,000 migrants, most of them Haitian, amassed at the border in Del Rio, Texas during the past week in a high-visibility bid for entry into the United States. But officials have moved quickly to expel the vast majority of them using a public health statute that immigration rights groups claim violates U.S. and international law.
Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion. Families milled around makeshift shelters held up with giant reeds under a bridge between Del Rio Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico as wind blew dust through the camp littered with plastic bottles and overflowing trash bags. Some migrants sat on plastic paint cans or the ground while others hung clothes to dry on the bamboo-like carrizo...
WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union blasted the Biden Administration Wednesday for its perceived ill-treatment of Haitian illegal immigrants in Del Rio.   The ACLU released the following statement Wednesday:  In light of the inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants and asylum-seekers at the border, the American Civil Liberties Union is reiterating its call for the Biden administration to immediately end Title 42 and overhaul U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Since March 2020, the U.S. government has turned people away at the border using Title 42, a purported public health…
Washington — The Justice Department’s decision to sue the state of Texas over its law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy elevated the fight over abortion rights, but the department’s legal challenge will not be free of hurdles, including some that tripped up abortion providers in their quest to stop it from taking effect.
U.S. border officials must halt their practice of expelling migrant families under a pandemic-related public health order, a federal court said in the latest legal whiplash for the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The policy, known as Title 42, allows the Department of Homeland Security to immediately send back individuals who...
Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
Attorney Sidney Powell, who has claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump in a rigged election, now says Democrats have committed murder to cover it up. Appearing last week on far-right preacher Andrew Wommack’s Gospel Truth TV, Powell alleged that a staffer to then-Senator Kelly Loeffler had been murdered. That staffer, Harrison Deal, 20, was killed in December after his vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle accident.
