Score Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Panthers want to steal one away from the Saints this season, this is going to be their best opportunity to do so. It's early in the season, at home, and New Orleans could be without four defensive starters plus wide receiver Michael Thomas and center Erik McCoy. The red zone has been a sore spot for the Panthers over the past year but I believe this will be the week where they figure some things out. I've got the Panthers squeezing out a close one off the foot of Zane Gonzalez - what a way to make your impact known in your first game with a new team.

