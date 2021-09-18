CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SMU topples Louisiana Tech on Tanner Mordecai's Hail Mary as time runs out

By Barry Werner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq3Gy_0c0fo8Vi00

All that separated Tanner Mordecai and SMU from a victory Saturday was 33 yards and the clock below 10 seconds against Louisiana Tech.

The Mustangs trailed 37-33 at Mordecai readied to take the snap with 6 seconds to go in the American Conference contest.

No problem.

Watch as Mordecai unloads and the deflection finds Reggie Roberson in the end zone for the winning score as time runs out.

The 39-37 victory was achieved as Mordecai went 36-for-48 with 395 passing yards and 5 touchdown passes.

If the name Tanner Mordecai sounds familiar, it is because the quarterback spent three seasons at Oklahoma — he saw action in 10 games — before transferring to SMU.

SMU celebrated its stunning victory.

