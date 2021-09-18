CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

9 Oakland Cops in Hot Water After Probe Into ‘Racist and Sexist’ Posts

By Blake Montgomery
Nine Oakland police officers up to the rank of lieutenant were suspended Friday after an investigation into a fired officer’s Instagram account revealed that many other officers had been engaging with offensive content online using their work phones. After a fired Oakland officer created an Instagram account with “racist and sexist” posts and other “deeply offensive content, third-party investigators confiscated over 140 work phones from Oakland officers and learned that the nine cops had allegedly accessed inappropriate material via their department devices, according to the mayor’s office. The mayor said the cops’ online conduct “brings disrepute to OPD.” The officers have been suspended anywhere from three to 25 days without pay. Two quit and found other jobs.

www.thedailybeast.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Opd
