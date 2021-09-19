CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This NBA Rookie Is Already The Same Age As Amar'e Stoudemire Was In His Fifth Season With The Phoenix Suns

Chris Duarte was drafted 13th overall out of the University of Oregon in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

He played two seasons at Oregon after transferring from Northwest Florida State.

At 24 years old, he is a uniquely older lottery draft pick.

A lot of players in the top-15 picks are usually 19 or 20 years old.

Duarte's age can be put in perspective by looking at former players or current veterans who were his age and already deep into their careers.

Amar'e Stoudemire, who was a 6x NBA All-Star, was drafted by the Phoenix Suns out of high school in 2002.

Stoudemire was already in his fifth season in the NBA when he was 24 years old.

