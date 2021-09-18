CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

Comptroller to Send September Sales Tax Allocations to Cities and Counties

By Will Johnson
messenger-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS – If they haven’t already, area cities and counties will soon receive their September sales tax revenue disbursements from the state. In a press release dated Sept. 9, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar indicated he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $925.1 million in local sales tax allocations for the month of September, which is 20.9 percent more than in September of 2020.

