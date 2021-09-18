CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

Local COVID-19 Death Toll Continues to Rise

By Will Johnson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS – In a recent article published by CNN, it was stated more than 75 million eligible Americans are still not vaccinated, while hospitals in many states are overwhelmed as fears continue to escalate that the number of cases could increase tremendously in the fall. On Thursday, Sept. 9,...

Popculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
International Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
OREGON STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said COVID is Coming to These States

COVID cases are spreading in the Midwest, after huge spikes in the South. There are more than 150,000 cases a day. And ICUs are filled not just with adults in some states, but kids too, as the Delta variant is said to make people "sicker, quicker." Alarmed that not enough people are vaccinated, Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician, health policy researcher, and the third Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, spoke with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday this morning. Read on for six key takeaways from their conversation that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's pandemic death toll rises over weekend; active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall

North Dakota's Health Department reported two more coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, though hospitalizations declined slightly and active COVID-19 cases fell. The new deaths reported Saturday brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,573. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the state's coronavirus dashboard remained unchanged, at 207 and 102, respectively.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo loses 62 active COVID-19 cases ahead of weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An increasingly rare sight greeted Amarillo on the city's Friday COVID-19 report card - a drop in active cases. The Sept. 17 edition of the report showed 128 more cases reported between Thursday and Friday - but that gain was more than entirely offset by 189 new recoveries over that same time span.
AMARILLO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Texas outpaces the nation for COVID-19 deaths, Washington Post study shows

A new data analysis puts Texas’ COVID-19 death toll in a harsh light. The analysis of federal data, published September 15 by The Washington Post, shows 1 in 490 Texans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By no means is that the worst death rate among the states — that dubious distinction goes to Mississippi and New Jersey, each at 1 in 330. But the Texas rate is slightly worse than the national rate of 1 in 500. Hawaii and Vermont boast the lowest rates: 1 in 2,100.
TEXAS STATE
