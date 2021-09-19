‘We’re the Millers’
In the mood for Jason Sudeikis to make you laugh? Long before Ted Lasso the SNL alum was shattering family-friendly road trips with We’re the Millers. When a small-time pot dealer has to smuggle drugs from Mexico to the U.S., he comes up with the brilliant idea to fake a family. Also starring Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, and the internet’s favorite Kathryn Hahn, this is exactly the lighthearted pick-me-up your Sunday needs.decider.com
