Congress & Courts

Rep. Bill Johnson’s town hall was disgraceful

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his recent “telephone town hall,” U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, ranted, engaged in his customary fearmongering and spewed a lot of misleading information. Johnson tried to blame President Biden for the entire Afghanistan fiasco, apparently forgetting his own party’s responsibility for immersing us in that quagmire in the first place. While Johnson was eager to talk about Afghanistan, most Americans are more concerned about the real threat of right-wing domestic terrorists operating within our borders. According to the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and other law enforcement agencies, right-wing domestic extremism poses greater danger to the U.S. than Islamist terrorists. But Johnson doesn’t want to talk about that, because he knows reasonable analysis of the facts will find he and his party are complicit in the rise of right-wing violence, including the Jan. 6 terrorist attack aimed at overthrowing democracy.

