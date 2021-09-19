MARY GILMORE “GIL” CARTE (age 82) passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021, alongside loved ones in Thomasville, Georgia. On September 11, 2021, a memorial service was held at her beloved Saint Teresa Beach in Florida, where friends and family gathered to celebrate her life. Born in Huntington, W.Va., on September 26, 1938, Mary Gil was the daughter of the late Tim and Elizabeth “Lib” (Kelly) Hollandsworth and the loyal and spirited sister of Jenny Amsbary and Timmy Hollandsworth (both of Huntington, W.Va.). Among the many roles that she passionately embraced, the most important included mother, spouse, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to all she met. She was the widow of Tom Carte and the loving and supportive mother of Chris, Kelly, Shannon and Jason Watson, and the devoted grandmother of Anna Lee, Caroline, Mary Kate, Jackson, Adeline, Natalie and London Watson. Mary Gil was the mother-in-law to Laura Cowie Watson, Erika Watson, Melissa Watson, and aunt to Jake, Tim and Paul Amsbary. And as one of John Anthony and Mary Gilmore Kelly’s 26 grandchildren, she was considered the matriarch of a vast close-knit family that extends across the continental United States. She attended St. Joseph’s High School in Huntington, WV, and was a proud graduate of West Virginia University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was an accomplished writer, an avid reader, a talented gardener, and in her earlier years, she loved playing tennis with her friends, family and children. As a lifelong animal lover, she leaves behind her ever-present, loyal dog “Kayla,” a faithful companion to the end. Mary Gil was known for going out of her way to maintain close connections with friends and family. She loved holidays and family gatherings and marked every special occasion with a hand-written card. Mostly, Mary Gil will be remembered for her resilience, kindness and the unconditional love she bestowed on all those around her. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice. To express condolences, the family has left her Facebook profile open for others to share their wonderful memories of Mary Gil Carte (https://www.facebook.com/mary.g.carte).