Huntington, WV

Career Education to host Suit-Up event at JCPenney

By The Herald-Dispatch
Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Office of Career Education will host the JCPenney’s Suit-Up event from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Huntington Mall JCPenney. “The office of career education staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, as well as the basics of appropriate business dress,” said Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing for career education.

