Live Updates: Dan Mullen post-Bama press conference

247Sports
 6 days ago

Will have updates here so long as there aren't Internet issues. Posted on Sep 18th, 6:29 PM, , User Since 45 months ago, User Post Count: 3976. Yea, Emory just, idk, does bone head sh*t sometimes. The 3rd and goal from the 5 we sneak under center. Throwing into triple coverage with free receivers running across his face. But he came on in the second half and made a lot quicker decisions. It was great. Utilized the TEs finally instead of trying to go madden rookie mode and throw into tight coverage. Hopefully he keeps getting better.

247sports.com

AllGators

Emory Jones Remains the Gators Starting QB, Says Dan Mullen

There still won't be a quarterback change in Gainesville this week despite another stellar performance from redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson, and an up-and-down affair from redshirt junior Emory Jones. No, Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen believes in Jones and enjoys the idea of having a quarterback room that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Mullen says that Emory Jones is still Florida's starting quarterback

It’s hard not to be blown away with what Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson did on Saturday. Though he didn’t see a lot of action behind starter Emory Jones, Richardson was essentially perfect when he was on the field. Through the air, he was 3 of 3 for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and on the ground, he led the team with 115 yards and a score on four carries.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen provides quarterback injury update

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on Monday said that redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson is receiving treatment on his hamstring and is expected to practice this week. Richardson entered the season as the Florida Gators’ backup quarterback, with Emory Jones manning the starting role. Richardson has shattered expectations in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen on QB rotation, Anthony Richardson's status and SEC scheduling

Florida’s players, coaches, and fans are buzzing about Saturday’s matchup at The Swamp with No. 1 Alabama. Not only will the 11th-ranked Gators have the chance to show that they belong in the College Football Playoff discussion, but it will also be the first time that Florida will play the Crimson Tide at home since 2011, which head coach Dan Mullen discussed Wednesday during the SEC coaches weekly teleconference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen looks forward to Alabama challenge: 'This is why we do this'

Dan Mullen has measured his teams against Alabama plenty of times in his career, starting at Mississippi State, and this week in Gainesville. Mullen said at his Monday press conference that he’s excited for the game, and the atmosphere. “It’s always fun,” he said. “You always want to challenge yourself...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Dan Mullen can end Alabama’s fabled SEC East streak

Nick Saban will stand opposite the second-best coach in the SEC on Saturday, and the circumstances are peculiar. In the long history of Alabama football, the Crimson Tide’s visit to The Swamp marks just the second time the team has played the same SEC opponent in consecutive league games between two seasons. It last happened 80 years ago against Mississippi State.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Is Saturday finally Dan Mullen's time against Nick Saban and Alabama?

A week after winning his 100th game as an SEC football coach, Dan Mullen gets another chance at winning one of the only regular-season games he hasn’t won as a head coach: the Alabama game. Mullen is 0-10 against Saban and Alabama entering Saturday’s nationally televised tilt in The Swamp....
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Mike Madden
Person
Dan Mullen
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen praises Anthony Richardson's play, offers update on hamstring

Dan Mullen will have a decision to make this week with Alabama coming to Gainesville next week. How he decides on his starting quarterback against the Crimson Tide may come down to the hamstring of Anthony Richardson. Mullen offered an update on Richardson’s health after the game. “He does special...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Dan Mullen on getting Anthony Richardson valuable game experience

The Florida Gators came out of their week one matchup with a win against Florida Atlantic. They also came out of it with a quarterback controversy on their hands. Emory Jones came in as the starter and expectations on him were high. Anthony Richardson outperformed Jones in the season opener, leaving many questions about the position moving forward. Florida head coach Dan Mullen thinks that Richardson saw mixed results in his season debut.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dan Mullen addresses quarterback controversy

Dan Mullen is not budging on the Florida quarterback controversy. The Gators played both Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones again on Saturday. With a huge matchup against Alabama looming, Mullen has no plans to change his two-quarterback system. “Yes [Emory Jones will be the starter],” Mullen said after Florida’s 42-20...
NFL
247Sports

What Dan Mullen said about QB Anthony Richardson, Alabama matchup

Florida’s Dan Mullen was the third head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Mullen was asked about Alabama and the enormity of the matchup as well as the status of quarterback Anthony Richardson, who pulled up holding his right hamstring during the Gators’ win over South Florida.
ALABAMA STATE
footballscoop.com

Dan Mullen wants Bama ... on the Gators' schedule more often

At least, Florida's head believes the Southeastern Conference is better served if it increases the frequency of some of its cross-divisional contests as Mullen's Gators get set to host top-ranked Alabama Saturday inside The Swamp – the Tide's first trip to Gainesville, Florida, since 2011. The No. 11 Gators entertain No. 1 Alabama at 3:30 p.m. (CBS).
GAINESVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Dan Mullen updates status of Florida quarterback before Alabama game

Florida coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday that quarterback Anthony Richardson has practiced this week after suffering a hamstring injury in last weekend’s win over South Florida. “He’s done fine,” Mullen said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “He’s practiced every day. He’s still getting treatment, making sure that he’s healthy and...
ALABAMA STATE

