Live Updates: Dan Mullen post-Bama press conference

Yea, Emory just, idk, does bone head sh*t sometimes. The 3rd and goal from the 5 we sneak under center. Throwing into triple coverage with free receivers running across his face. But he came on in the second half and made a lot quicker decisions. It was great. Utilized the TEs finally instead of trying to go madden rookie mode and throw into tight coverage. Hopefully he keeps getting better.