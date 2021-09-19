Game Balls: Playmakers shine as Georgia thumps South Carolina

ATHENS, Ga. -- One can definitely find flaws in Georgia's 40-13 win over South Carolina. The Bulldogs turned it over three times, allowed big plays, and looked unfocused at times on both sides of the ball. The result, however, is still a great one. UGA beat an SEC team by 27 point and dominated it most of the way. Some players had to stand out for that to happen and below Dawgs247 acknowledges them by handing out game balls.