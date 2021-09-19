CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus County, FL

Small Town grassroots effort can make a big difference

By Jade White
Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

It is easy to forget sometimes that our local eelgrass restoration project is, at its core, a true grass roots initiative (pun intended). Save Crystal River’s King's Bay Restoration Project is a testament to what determined residents and business owners can accomplish when we stand together with a common mission. In six years, we have cleaned over 52 acres in King's Bay, removed over 300 million pounds of muck and Lyngbya, planted over 213,000 native eelgrass plants, and made a visible difference in the quality of our waterways.

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified the country's crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, expected to fail in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday that would protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but it is unlikely to pass the Senate. Reporting by Susan Cornwell. Our Standards:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County, FL
Society
County
Citrus County, FL
Crystal River, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Citrus County, FL
Government
City
Crystal River, FL
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Florida Legislature#Make A Difference#Dep
The Hill

Lawmakers say Biden must do more on global vaccines

President Biden is facing calls from lawmakers and advocates to go farther in helping vaccinate the world against COVID-19, even after pledging an additional 500 million doses at a summit on Wednesday. The additional 500 million Pfizer doses for the world that Biden announced at a summit seeking to rally...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy