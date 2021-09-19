Small Town grassroots effort can make a big difference

It is easy to forget sometimes that our local eelgrass restoration project is, at its core, a true grass roots initiative (pun intended). Save Crystal River’s King's Bay Restoration Project is a testament to what determined residents and business owners can accomplish when we stand together with a common mission. In six years, we have cleaned over 52 acres in King's Bay, removed over 300 million pounds of muck and Lyngbya, planted over 213,000 native eelgrass plants, and made a visible difference in the quality of our waterways.