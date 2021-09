The Fremont boys cross country team finished third at the 2021 Heartland Classic in Pella, Iowa on Saturday. “In the six years we have run this meet on Central Iowa’s course in Pella, I would say today was our best ever performance, said Fremont coach Sean McMahon. “That being said, we have a number of places we need to and will improve on in the upcoming five weeks to state.”

FREMONT, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO