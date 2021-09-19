Can a five star recruit choke this bad?

Just to name a few! You could throw in a half dozen Southern Cal QB's who were the worlds best coming out of H.S. too. He is trying too hard or "not enough"! I can't really tell. I know he has air mailed some and has missed open receivers. I also know the receivers have not been getting open enough. You can't understate that! I think this group not having that short area quickness guy is hurting. Remember we had Artavis Scott, Amari Rogers, Hunter Renfrow, Adam Humphries to get open underneath and get those 5-7 yard plays over the middle - setting up 2nd and short. Then we play-action and "BAM" hit one because the defense is thinking run with a potent RB like ETienne. Or Gallman!.