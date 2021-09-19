Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
BEIJING (Reuters) -Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, a unit of its main Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd unit said. Evergrande, with over $300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-china-evergrandes-lenders-weigh-up-loan-losses-rolling-over-credit-2021-09-17 that has...www.investing.com
Comments / 0