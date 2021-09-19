CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US-China Tensions On The Rise Again: Could USD/CNH Be (Re-)Weaponized?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when “US-China trade tensions easing/escalating” was used as an explanation for every market movement back in 2018?. We’re not nearly back to that point yet, but geopolitical tensions between the planet’s two largest economies are once again on the rise, weighing on global risk appetite. The latest point of contention is the announcement of a new security alliance between the US, Britain, and Australia to help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Predictably, Beijing saw the decision as a “highly irresponsible” move that would severely damage regional stability and jeopardize efforts to halt nuclear-weapon proliferation.

