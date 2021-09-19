CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China halts Taiwan sugar apple, wax apple imports to prevent disease

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China will suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from Taiwan to prevent disease carried by a pest found on the fruits from entering the country, its customs office said on Sunday. The General Administration of Customs in China had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in...

www.investing.com

investing.com

New Beijing stock exchange to run technical tests ahead of trading

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange has said it plans to run two comprehensive technical tests with market players, one as early as Saturday, in a sign that the start of trading could be imminent. Saturday's test, and a second on Oct. 9, aim to ensure all market...
MARKETS
The Independent

Chinese banks try to calm fears about developer's debts

Seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil, some Chinese banks are disclosing what they are owed by a real estate developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt, saying they can cope with a potential default.The announcements came as Evergrande Group promised to talk with some individual investors who bought its debt while creditors waited to see whether Beijing will intervene to oversee a restructuring to prevent financial disruptions.Evergrande’s struggle to meet government-imposed debt limits has prompted fears a default might disrupt the Chinese economy or global financial markets. While ratings agencies say a default appears likely, economists...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Timeline: China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Debt-ridden property developer Evergrande Group missed a dollar bond interest payment deadline, moving closing to a potential default and fuelling worries that a collapse could send shockwaves through China's economy and beyond. Here is a timeline of events leading to Evergrande's debt problems and what the...
ECONOMY
investing.com

China's Drive Towards "Common Prosperity" Rattles The Luxury Goods Sector

China is the largest and fastest-growing market for luxury goods. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) latest strategic goals include an ambition to double the middle-income cohort by 2030, increasing that demographic (which is the most prolific purchaser of luxury goods) by c. 7% p.a. for the next decade and thus providing a strong structural tailwind to luxury goods purchases for the long term.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Japan welcomes Taiwan bid to join trade pact, citing shared values

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan on Friday welcomed Taiwan's application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, citing shared democratic values with the island, which China claims as its own. Japanese officials' appreciation of Taiwan's values with regard to democracy and rule of law contrasted with Japan's cautious reaction to China's bid to...
ECONOMY
investing.com

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, bitcoin stumbles

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified the country's crackdown on cryptocurrency with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and crypto mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank as well as banking, securities and foreign...
MARKETS
investing.com

China turns the screws in crypto crackdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrency trading on Friday, vowing to root out "illegal" activity in trading of bitcoin and other virtual currencies and issuing a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining. China's State Council, or cabinet, vowed in May to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading as...
MARKETS
investing.com

Analysis-Evergrande woes to take toll on China property sale and drive M&A

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The debt crisis engulfing China Evergrande Group has begun to dent homebuyer sentiment and force developers to cut prices, signalling deeper consequences for the world's No.2 economy and a consolidation in the overcrowded property sector. Evergrande, which epitomises the borrow-to-build business model, is suffocating under $305...
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

How to tell if the Evergrande crisis is spilling beyond China

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Worries surrounding debt-strapped property developer China Evergrande have put investors on guard for evidence that the crisis may be spilling over into broader markets. Evergrande, once China's top-selling property developer, owes $305 billion, has run short of cash, and investors are worried a collapse could pose...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

UK warned Hong Kong critics to avoid China extradition nations: campaigner

A prominent rights campaigner said Thursday Britain had warned him and other Beijing critics to avoid travel to countries that have an extradition agreement with China because of Hong Kong's national security law. China is remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, armed with a national security law that has outlawed much dissent and crushed its democracy movement. Beijing claims universal jurisdiction for the security law, meaning it can pursue anyone, regardless of their nationality or location, for perceived offences. Bill Browder, a US-born British citizen who has campaigned for international sanctions against various countries, said he was recently warned by Britain's Foreign Office that Beijing might target him and other activists if they travelled to countries willing to send suspects to China.
U.K.
Benzinga

How Is Apple's China Risk-Reward Scenario Playing Out?

China is one of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)'s key markets, and the Greater China region, including mainland China, Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong, accounted for about 18% of Cupertino's total revenue in the June quarter. Apple's year-over-year revenue growth in the region was about 58%. BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan broke...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Going nuclear: the secret submarine deal to challenge China

When Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Scott Morrison announced a new deal that would provide Australia with the technology to run silent nuclear submarines as part of its navy, one phrase kept coming up: “stability in the Indo-Pacific”. The word the leaders of the UK, the US and Australia did not use may be more important: China. By striking the Aukus deal, an unprecedented agreement on defence cooperation between the three countries, the governments have moved to counter what they view as Beijing’s aggression – and prompted questions about whether the move is an ominous sign of a new ‘cold war’ mentality.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Taiwan mulls WTO appeal over China import ban

Taipei [Taiwan], September 20 (ANI): The Taiwanese government on Monday said it considering an appeal to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over a Chinese ban on the import of Taiwanese wax apples and custard apples. The ban was announced by China on Sunday without prior warning and prompted the Cabinet-level...
AGRICULTURE
yicaiglobal.com

China Stresses Aircraft Disinfection to Prevent COVID-19 Case Import

(Yicai Global）Sept. 20 -- China has rolled out a protocol on the disinfection of passenger aircraft arriving from outside the Chinese mainland to reduce the risk of COVID-19 case import. The directive clearly points out the responsibilities shared by departments and organizations for the disinfection of inbound passenger aircraft while...
WORLD
Middletown Press

Taiwan drills military as concerns over China grow

JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — The F-16 screeched across the sky Wednesday before landing on a highway cut through pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to refuel quickly and take off again. The Taiwanese military exercise envisioned a Chinese attack taking out the island's main airfields, necessitating the use of rural roads...
MILITARY
investing.com

Apple supplier Foxconn halts EV project with China's Byton - Nikkei

(Reuters) - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Foxconn's electric vehicle project with Byton has been put on hold due to the Chinese startup's worsening financial situation, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday https://s.nikkei.com/2YOxvxg, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter. "The [Byton] project is not officially terminated yet, but it is...
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 13 series Pre-Bookings cross 1 million mark in China

Apple has just launched its highly anticipated iPhone 13 series. The latest generation of iPhones are already available for pre-bookings in various markets across the globe, with bookings in China alone already crossing a whopping 1 million mark in just a day. As of right now, the iPhone 13 series...
CELL PHONES

