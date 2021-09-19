CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘F*ck Around And Find Out’: LeVar Burton Blasts Rude Journalist Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Tweets

By Paul Meara
Earlier this week, LeVar Burton announced that he’s taking his name out of the hat of potential candidates to host Jeopardy! after the show’s executive producer Mike Richards was forced to resign from the job following controversial comments. Many believe the gig should go to the former Reading Rainbow host, who was a guest host on the program earlier this year and openly expressed his interest in the job prior to White being announced.

Vulture

LeVar Burton Suspends His Jeopardy! Host Campaign

Maybe don’t post this link on Twitter for a few days. LeVar Burton, a very popular write-in candidate to become Jeopardy!’s new host, has changed his mind about a job that he once considered to be his dream. (Seriously, the man even got involved with petitions.) Speaking with Trevor Noah on Thursday’s The Daily Show, Burton admitted that his mediocre guest-host performance affected his thoughts on if he wanted the lectern; he also stressed that perhaps he shouldn’t have been so vocal about campaigning in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death. “I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me,” Burton said of his fans. “And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”
Variety

LeVar Burton Retires Quest to Become ‘Jeopardy’ Host: ‘It Wasn’t the Thing I Wanted After All’

LeVar Burton is retiring his quest to become the next “Jeopardy” host. While on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton explained why he’s no longer interested in the gig, which is now shared by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings after former executive producer Mike Richards’ firing. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something…they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton told Trevor Noah on Thursday night. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job,...
HuffingtonPost

LeVar Burton Says He's Given Up His Dream Of Becoming 'Jeopardy!' Host

One person who isn’t hoping LeVar Burton will step in as “Jeopardy!” host following the game show’s most recent shake-up is Burton himself. Appearing on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” this week, Burton said he’s given up on taking over as the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” ― a position he once described as his “dream job.”
myv949.com

Levar Burton Claps Back At White Writer For Speculating Whether He Still Wants To Host Jeopardy!

Levar Burton has said he has no interest in hosting Jeopardy!. After that messy host selection process messy who could blame him. But for some reason, Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio took it upon himself to enter the conversation and insert his misguided belief that Burton would jump at the chance if offered the primary spot. Variety reported Friday that in a recent interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton expressed a feeling many people can relate to when chasing what they think is a significant dream. (Read the full Variety article here).
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Fires Back on Social Media Over Comment He Would Accept Job If Offered

A lot of “Jeopardy!” fans still might want LeVar Burton as a host. He’s moved on but do not call him out on social media. Let’s break this down as Burton, whose acting roles include “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Roots,” spoke out. An article on The Grio reflected that Burton said in July that he’d moved along from wanting a spot. Turns out, he wasn’t even considered for the full-time role that went to Mike Richards.
LeVar Burton Reveals Next Action After 'Jeopardy!' Snub, Shares Real Feelings

LeVar Burton revealed his next steps after "Jeopardy!" did not choose him to become a permanent host. Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik were named the official successors of Alex Trebek following the "Jeopardy!" original host's death. However, the latter works on the position with Ken Jennings now as Richards left the franchise both as a host and executive producer following his past scandals.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

LeVar Burton hints at what's next after losing 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig

Editor's note: The video above is from November 2020. LeVar Burton has given up on the dream of being the permanent host of "Jeopardy!" and says he's exploring creating his own game show. In an interview with "The Daily Show" posted Friday, Burton said he had support from adults who...
primetimer.com

Levar Burton says he's not into hosting Jeopardy!, but he may helm a different game show

Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show that going through the Jeopardy!-hosting process made him realize that the job isn't for him. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” said Burton. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like, well, OK, what’s next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, ‘Well, so what do you want this to really look like?’ If it doesn’t include Jeopardy! I wouldn’t have been this generous to myself.” Burton also hinted he may have another game show in the works, without going into detail. “I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy!" he said. "But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right, and now I’m thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we’re trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be.”
blavity.com

LeVar Burton Fires Back At Reporter Opining On ‘Jeopardy’ Saga

Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio took a subtle shot at LeVar Burton on Twitter and in a rare moment, the beloved entertainer decided to fire back. "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat," the journalist wrote on Friday without providing any additional context. Battaglio appeared to...
Primetimer

LeVar Burton reiterates that he's not interested in the Jeopardy! job, says he may share his behind-the-scenes experiences in a memoir

After Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show he was no longer interested in hosting Jeopardy!, Los Angeles Times TV columnist Stephen Battaglio tweeted: "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat." Burton responded by tweeting: "No Stephen, he wouldn’t!" In a follow-up tweet, Burton added: "You made erroneous assumptions about me and made them public. Throughout this entire ordeal I have done my utmost best to take the high road in spite of the amount of vitriol and bile some folks have felt it necessary to post on my timeline." Burton added: "I have a perspective on this entire J! saga which I intend to share at a time of my choosing, probably my memoirs. As a journalist I hope you can appreciate that any and all speculation about my motives or intentions is simply uninformed."
