CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Patriot League Football Saturday Recap presented by TIAA (9.18.21)

patriotleague.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLY CROSS CRUSADERS (2-1, 0-0 PL) 20, AT YALE BULLDOGS (0-1, IVY) 17. Yale Bowl/New Haven, Conn. Noon (ESPN+) NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Senior placekicker Derek Ng connected on a 49-yard field goal with 48 seconds remaining in the game to lift Holy Cross to a 20-17 victory over Yale on Saturday.

patriotleague.org

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AthlonSports.com

College Fantasy Football: Week 2 DFS Picks Saturday (Sept. 11) Games

Week 2 of the 2021 college football season continues on Saturday, Sept. 11. That means it’s time to pick your optimal DraftKings college football fantasy lineup. Fortunately, our college football fantasy experts are ready to help. Players from 12 matchups are available to be selected on DraftKings for the first slate on Saturday, including Oregon-Ohio State, Texas A&M-Colorado and California-TCU. The afternoon lineups can be filled by five matchups, including Ball-State-Penn State and Iowa-Iowa State. The first night section features eight contests to choose from, including Appalachian State-Miami, Texas-Arkansas and Missouri-Kentucky. The final slate features four contests to make selections from, including Idaho-Nevada, UNLV-Arizona State, Utah-BYU, and Stanford-USC.
FOOTBALL
NJ.com

Westfield over St. Joseph (Met.) - Football recap

Justin Colby ran in a pair of touchdowns to help Westfield take a 31-20 win over St. Joseph (Met.) in Westfield. Colby ran in both touchdowns in the second quarter, which gave Westfield (1-0) a 17-13 lead at the half. Joju Huntley contributed to the win with a 50-yard fumble...
WESTFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiaa#American Football#Patriot League Football#Yale#Yale Bowl#Holy Cross#Patriot League Rookie#Lehigh Mountain Hawks#Princeton#The Mountain Hawks#Tigers#Colgate#Espn#Georgetown#Harvard#Hoyas#Caa#Leopards
NOLA.com

11 prep football games to watch Friday and Saturday (Sept. 17-18)

The football game between John Curtis and Edna Karr on ESPN2 will draw plenty of attention. Here are 11 other prep football games with New Orleans area schools to follow. JESUIT VS. RIVERDALE, 3 p.m. Friday at Pan American: The first game for new Jesuit coach Ryan Manale. He coached De La Salle for nine seasons and guided the Cavaliers to three Division II state runner-up finishes over his final four seasons there. Jesuit last won a state title in 2014.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Union Leader

UNH football team (2-0) visits Lafayette on Saturday

DURHAM — The early returns have been impressive for the University of New Hampshire football team: Two Colonial Athletic Association games, two league wins. The Wildcats have done it with a defense that has played as tough as advertised and with an offense that needed some punching up and has produced in wins at Stony Brook, 27-21, and at home over Towson, 26-14, last Saturday.
DURHAM, NH
nctv17.com

North Central College Football vs Wheaton 9.18.21

North Central Football defeated Wheaton College for the first time in five years to win The Battle For The Little Brass Bell and move to 2-0 on the season. It’s the big one, the game that’s been circled on the calendar for months, the Battle for the Little Brass Bell that dates back to 1900.
WHEATON, IL
The Morning Call

Patriot League college football: Lafayette and Lehigh are back home — still searching for first wins

Lafayette and Lehigh are at home on the same Saturday for the first time this season, playing about the same time at their respective Fisher and Goodman stadiums. For Lafayette, its game against New Hampshire marks the start of a four-game homestand that will also feature games at Fisher against Penn, Fordham, and Bucknell before the team hits the road at Harvard on Oct. 16. Princeton’s visit ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Morristown over Xaverian (N.Y.) - Football recap

Finn Rodgers, who gained 130 yards on 17 carries on offense, returned a fumble 27 yards for the go-ahead score as Morristown won, 14-7, over Xaverian (N.Y.) in Brooklyn. Will Galligan went into the end zone from 1-yard out in the first quarter to give Morristown (1-1) a brief 7-0 advantage.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
lehighsports.com

Lehigh To Open Patriot League Play Saturday vs. Army West Point

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After a weekend that featured its fair share of highlight moments, the Lehigh women's soccer team returns to the Ulrich Sports Complex on Saturday to host Army West Point in the Patriot League opener for both sides. Opening kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+ as the first game of a Lehigh soccer doubleheader (before the men welcome Loyola at 7:30).
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Intriguing matchup between Lehigh, Loyola opens Patriot League slate Saturday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After securing its first draw of the season Tuesday night at Fairleigh Dickinson, the Lehigh men's soccer team returns home to the Ulrich Sports Complex for a Patriot League-opening contest against Loyola Maryland Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., streamed live on ESPN+. The Mountain Hawks (0-4-1) settled for the 1-1 tie against the Knights following a four-game losing streak to open the season for the first time since 2012.
BETHLEHEM, PA
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Soccer Falls on Road at Saint Francis (Pa.), Patriot League Play Next

LORETTO, Pa. – Jordan Miller scored yet again for Bucknell, but Saint Francis (Pa.) registered a goal in each half to go up 2-0 and then held on to win 2-1 in a non-league men's soccer game Wednesday afternoon at Stokes SoccerPlex. The Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and now will turn their focus to the start of Patriot League play at Lafayette this weekend.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, Sept. 18)

Week 3 of the college football season features another packed slate of games on Saturday, Sept. 18. There are three matchups of Top 25 teams on tap along with plenty of other intriguing pairings. So if you're wondering "What college football games are on today?" know this: There are 70...
COLLEGE SPORTS
goholycross.com

Three Crusaders earn Patriot League weekly football honors

Three members of the Holy Cross football team have earned weekly honors from the Patriot League, the conference announced on Monday, Sept. 20. Sophomore quarterback Matthew Sluka (Offensive Player of the Week), junior linebacker Jacob Dobbs (Defensive Player of the Week) and senior placekicker Derek Ng (Special Teams Player of the Week) were all recognized after the Crusaders recorded a 20-17 victory at Yale on Saturday, Sept. 18.
FOOTBALL
dolphinstalk.com

The Same Old Dolphins Show: The Return of Football Christmas! (Dolphins at Patriots Preview)

Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Miami Dolphins’ first game of the 2021 regular season. They look at what the Dolphins need to do on both sides of the ball to come home from Foxboro with a Week 1 victory. They also briefly look at the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, Tua not being named a team captain, and injury updates. Plus, they share their biggest hope for the Dolphins’ 2021 season. All this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy