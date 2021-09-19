Patriot League Football Saturday Recap presented by TIAA (9.18.21)

Week 2 of the 2021 college football season continues on Saturday, Sept. 11. That means it’s time to pick your optimal DraftKings college football fantasy lineup. Fortunately, our college football fantasy experts are ready to help. Players from 12 matchups are available to be selected on DraftKings for the first slate on Saturday, including Oregon-Ohio State, Texas A&M-Colorado and California-TCU. The afternoon lineups can be filled by five matchups, including Ball-State-Penn State and Iowa-Iowa State. The first night section features eight contests to choose from, including Appalachian State-Miami, Texas-Arkansas and Missouri-Kentucky. The final slate features four contests to make selections from, including Idaho-Nevada, UNLV-Arizona State, Utah-BYU, and Stanford-USC.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO