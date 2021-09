STOCKTON, Calif. – The University of the Pacific continues its six-match road swing with a pair of non-conference games against Dixie State on Fri., Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. and Southern Utah on Sunday, Sept. 12 at noon. The Tigers head into the contest with a 4-1-1 mark, most recently with a 1-0 shutout win over Fresno State at Knoles Field in Stockton. Pacific junior goalkeeper Brenna Crump, on Monday, was named the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for a pair of two-save efforts in wins over Cal Baptist and Fresno State. It is her third career weekly honor from the WCC.

