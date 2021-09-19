Tim McGraw Shares First Pic From the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ [Picture]
Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a picture from the set of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, giving fans their first official look inside the production. The country superstar shared the shot below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 16), showing his folding chair on the outdoor set of the show. 1883 follows the early Dutton family on a harsh journey west from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the sprawling ranch that provides the setting for the hit Paramount Network show.wkdq.com
