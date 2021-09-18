Black Diamond Trophy Returns To West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All week long, Neal Brown had harped on the same thing with his West Virginia football team as it readied itself for Virginia Tech. “That Black Diamond Trophy has been in Blacksburg for 6,190 days,” he would say one day, then remind them the next day it had resided with this week’s rival 6,191 days and then add a day each passing 24 hours until by the time Saturday came along, they believed that there was no way they could leave it there a minute longer.