CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Black Diamond Trophy Returns To West Virginia

By Bob Hertzel
bluegoldnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All week long, Neal Brown had harped on the same thing with his West Virginia football team as it readied itself for Virginia Tech. “That Black Diamond Trophy has been in Blacksburg for 6,190 days,” he would say one day, then remind them the next day it had resided with this week’s rival 6,191 days and then add a day each passing 24 hours until by the time Saturday came along, they believed that there was no way they could leave it there a minute longer.

bluegoldnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bluegoldnews.com

The Chalkboard: West Virginia Mountaineers – Virginia Tech Hokies

West Virginia’s rushing issues are definitely an item to track in this week’s game, but the Mountaineers’ ability to slow Virginia Tech’s ground game might be the way in which WVU can keep pace with the Hokies if their own ground attack continues to sputter. Tech has ground out 343...
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

What I Think After Bringing the Black Diamond Trophy Back Home

What a strange game. Before the game, everyone expected an ugly game, 20-17, 21-20, 17-14. Something close. A dogfight. If you heard the narrative 24 hours ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers jumped out to a big lead, the Virginia Tech Hokies stormed back but the defense held them on a goalline stand, you’d probably be ecstatic. So why aren’t you? Nearly everyone on social media had the same general reaction - “I’m so glad we won, but this feels kinda empty”. There is something to this.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bluegoldnews.com

Jackie Matthews Comes Up Big In Multiple Roles, Critical Situations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — You might recall that panicked moment this past spring when Tykee Smith, who was supposed to be West Virginia’s best player in the secondary and maybe the first- or second-best safety in the country, announced that he was leaving West Virginia and transferring to Georgia. No one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
State
Oklahoma State
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Robert Redford
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Diamond#Baseball#American Football#Wvu#Hokies#Mountaineers#Td
WDTV

The complete West Virginia Football game day experience returns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Football takes to Milan Puskar Stadium for their first home game of the 2021 season. Mountaineer fans could not have been more excited to get back to the typical college game day experience. Tailgates, food, games and overall WVU pride surrounded the stadium this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia-Virginia Tech Sold Out

According to the Mountaineer Ticket Office, WVU-Virginia Tech football game on Saturday, Sept. 18 is officially sold out. In a release by the WVU Athletics Communications Department, fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-VT matchup are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

WVU Prepares To Clash With No. 15 Virginia Tech

A sellout crowd at Mountaineer Field is awaiting the noon kickoff for West Virginia (1-1) and No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0). The game will be televised by FS1. WVU is a 2.5-point favorite in this afternoon’s revival of the Black Diamond Trophy rivals. The parking lots around Mountaineer Field were...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Athenaeum

Hokies invade Morgantown to protect Black Diamond Trophy

For the first time since 2005, Morgantown is being invaded by Hokies. Milan Puskar Stadium will be the site of the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy on Saturday as West Virginia (1-1) faces the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0). “We sit here at 1-1 and now our chance...
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

WVU Holds On For Win Over Virginia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia held on by the slimmest of margins to down No. 15 Virginia, 27-21, Saturday afternoon before a sellout crowd at Mountaineer Field. The victory is the second over a ranked opponent in Neal Brown’s three seasons as WVU’s head coach. His Mountaineers also defeated 16th-ranked Kansas State, 37-10, in Morgantown last season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Grading The Mountaineers: WVU vs. VT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At one point, it appeared the Mountaineers were going to score a relatively easy, statement victory. In the end, though, it was more about relief than ecstasy, as WVU had to cling on to a 27-21 win over Virginia Tech Saturday. Atmosphere – For the third straight...
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Photo Gallery: West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame Induction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first of two West Virgina University Sports Hall of Fame Inductions scheduled for this fall were held on Saturday morning at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility on the WVU Football Complex. Eleven Mountaineer athletes in the 2020 class were inducted, including Janáe (Cox) Asbury (gymnastics), Da’Sean Butler (men’s basketball), Janis Denise “JD” Drummonds (women’s basketball), Jedd Gyorko (baseball), Richard “Dick” Leftridge (football), John McGrath (men’s soccer), Tony Robertson (men’s basketball), John Rost (rifle), Clara (Grandt) Santucci (women’s cross country & track), Tom Shafer (baseball) and Ron Wolfley (football).
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy