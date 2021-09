Holidays are meant to be shared with friends and family. We have chosen to make a change so our employees have more time to do just that. The St. Joseph News-Press plans to stop producing newspapers on six holidays: Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, beginning on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021.

