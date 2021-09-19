CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas football: Instant analysis from the Jayhawks’ lopsided defeat against Baylor

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE — Kansas suffered its second-straight defeat, and first in Big 12 Conference play, this season with a 45-7 loss at home against Baylor (3-0) to drop to 1-2 overall. By halftime, Kansas had only managed to collect 100 yards of total offense and five first downs. By the time the game ended, the Jayhawks’ numbers in those areas had only increased to 166 total yards and eight first downs. Whether it was through the air or on the ground, there wasn’t much redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean and company were able to turn to so they could sustain drives.

