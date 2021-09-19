Western complete another second-half comeback, downs Emporia State 38-37

With 10 minutes, 25 seconds on the game clock just over his left shoulder, Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason stood with his heels to his own end zone and clapped his hands, calling for the snap.

The opposite side of the field from him showed the score 31-28 in favor of the Hornets, despite having led by 21 at halftime.

The snap came out low, but Gleason was unable to handle it, and a scramble for the ball led to a safety with the ball rolling out of the back endzone.

At that point, Missouri Western senior linebacker Evan Chohon knew it was only a matter of time.

“That really changed things around. Last week we had that pick-six that really flipped the script for us,” said Chohon, who was on the sideline at the time to start the drive. “It was the turning point for the game. I knew we had to rally as a defense, as a whole team. I knew we could really win this game.”

Three minutes later, the Griffons claimed the lead on a 1-yard rush by Shen Butler-Lawson Jr., and the two-point conversion ended up being the difference in a 38-37 win Saturday at Spratt Stadium.

Western converted two two-point conversions in the final quarter, including a pass from Anthony Vespo to Brandon Hall following his 42-yard rushing score that cut the deficit to 31-28 moments before the safety.

Following the score from Butler-Lawson Jr., Cooper Burton rushed in for two points to make it a seven-point game at 38-31.

Emporia State would score on a Billy Ross Jr. touchdown pass with 1:29 to play and opted for a two-point try instead of a potential game-tying extra point.

“At first, I was kinda shocked a little bit,” Williamson said. “As far ahead as they were, they were playing not to lose. It just kept slipping away. I probably might’ve done that, too.”

Braden Gleason’s rollout pass to Ross Jr. forced the running back to attempt to dive for the left pylon, but officials ruled his knee down with the ball short of the goal line to maintain a Western one-point lead.

Hall, who saw extended time as running back with Butler-Lawson Jr. battling an injury throughout the game, rushed 16 times for 127 yards and a score. He also hauled in two catches for 56 yards, including a 42-yard reception in the opening quarter than tied the game after an Emporia State punt return touchdown.

But the Griffons went into the half down 28-7 after a flawless half from Gleason, who threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 289 yards and three scores, throwing one interception as well as the fumbled snap that led to the safety.

Vespo, on the other hand, put together his best game of his young career. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 308 yards and three scores. He threw an interception on a tipped pass inside his own 20, though the Western defense held Emporia to a field goal.

That came minutes after a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tra James and one minute before a second one of 16 yards to the freshman receiver that pulled Western within 31-20

Hall’s rushing score would follow early in the fourth before the late avalanche.

“Back in high school, it was usually we’re down by 28 and that’s the game,” he joked. “This a new experience for me. If we come out like we finish, we’ll be unstoppable.”

James finished with a game-high 127 yards on six catches.

0:45

Updated 4 hrs ago

1:06

Updated 19 hrs ago

1:02