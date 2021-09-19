CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Western complete another second-half comeback, downs Emporia State 38-37

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago

With 10 minutes, 25 seconds on the game clock just over his left shoulder, Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason stood with his heels to his own end zone and clapped his hands, calling for the snap.

The opposite side of the field from him showed the score 31-28 in favor of the Hornets, despite having led by 21 at halftime.

The snap came out low, but Gleason was unable to handle it, and a scramble for the ball led to a safety with the ball rolling out of the back endzone.

At that point, Missouri Western senior linebacker Evan Chohon knew it was only a matter of time.

“That really changed things around. Last week we had that pick-six that really flipped the script for us,” said Chohon, who was on the sideline at the time to start the drive. “It was the turning point for the game. I knew we had to rally as a defense, as a whole team. I knew we could really win this game.”

Three minutes later, the Griffons claimed the lead on a 1-yard rush by Shen Butler-Lawson Jr., and the two-point conversion ended up being the difference in a 38-37 win Saturday at Spratt Stadium.

Western converted two two-point conversions in the final quarter, including a pass from Anthony Vespo to Brandon Hall following his 42-yard rushing score that cut the deficit to 31-28 moments before the safety.

Following the score from Butler-Lawson Jr., Cooper Burton rushed in for two points to make it a seven-point game at 38-31.

Emporia State would score on a Billy Ross Jr. touchdown pass with 1:29 to play and opted for a two-point try instead of a potential game-tying extra point.

“At first, I was kinda shocked a little bit,” Williamson said. “As far ahead as they were, they were playing not to lose. It just kept slipping away. I probably might’ve done that, too.”

Braden Gleason’s rollout pass to Ross Jr. forced the running back to attempt to dive for the left pylon, but officials ruled his knee down with the ball short of the goal line to maintain a Western one-point lead.

Hall, who saw extended time as running back with Butler-Lawson Jr. battling an injury throughout the game, rushed 16 times for 127 yards and a score. He also hauled in two catches for 56 yards, including a 42-yard reception in the opening quarter than tied the game after an Emporia State punt return touchdown.

But the Griffons went into the half down 28-7 after a flawless half from Gleason, who threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 289 yards and three scores, throwing one interception as well as the fumbled snap that led to the safety.

Vespo, on the other hand, put together his best game of his young career. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 308 yards and three scores. He threw an interception on a tipped pass inside his own 20, though the Western defense held Emporia to a field goal.

That came minutes after a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tra James and one minute before a second one of 16 yards to the freshman receiver that pulled Western within 31-20

Hall’s rushing score would follow early in the fourth before the late avalanche.

“Back in high school, it was usually we’re down by 28 and that’s the game,” he joked. “This a new experience for me. If we come out like we finish, we’ll be unstoppable.”

James finished with a game-high 127 yards on six catches.

0:45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39z5Fk_0c0fRAVg00
  • Updated 4 hrs ago

1:06

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHwnw_0c0fRAVg00
  • Updated 19 hrs ago

1:02

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xol5A_0c0fRAVg00

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph News-Press

Western defense scores twice, fuels 38-31 win against Fort Hays State

Staring a possible two-score deficit in the face in the opening minutes of the second half, Missouri Western junior safety Kobe Cummings took matters into his own hands. Fort Hays State quarterback Chance Fuller fired left and defensive back Sam Webb tipped the pass. Cummings reacted swiftly and took the pass from deep in his own territory all the way to the end zone, sparking a 28-point third quarter that fueled a 38-31 win Thursday at Spratt Stadium.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KVOE

Emporia State defeats Central Oklahoma 31-21

The Emporia State football team defeated Central Oklahoma 31-21 Saturday. Coach Garin Higgins called it a good team win. Central scored 1st on a 20-yard touchdown run by their quarterback Stephon Brown. Emporia State would score 21 unanswered points. Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT

Emporia State getting ready for home opener

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets get to play football in front of their home fans for the first time in two years Saturday. A lot changes in two years. Almost every Emporia State football player returned for the 2021 season. Freshmen also came in, and some players changed positions. It...
EMPORIA, KS
Alcorn State Sports

Braves pull off second-half comeback

LORMAN, Miss. - The adage goes -- it's not how you start, but how you finish. That couldn't have been more true Saturday night for the Alcorn State Braves in their home opener against Northwestern State. Alcorn State did manage to strike first with a 40-yard field goal from Cristofer...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emporia#Missouri Western#American Football#Hornets
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Prep Football: Eagles' second half comeback falls short against Flora

Despite outscoring Flora 14-7 in the second half, Eldorado tried to climb out of a 28-0 halftime deficit in a 35-14 loss at Boz Adams Field Friday night. The loss sends the Eagles to 0-3 in Black Diamond Conference play, while Flora stays unbeaten at 3-0. Flora's 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior running back Hayden Gibson bruised Eldorado for three first half touchdowns as the Wolves built a quick 21-0 lead through two quarters. Flora added another score with 6:14 left in the first half when Jace Helm hooked up with Cole Young on a 55-yard strike, giving Flora a 28-0 halftime lead.
HIGH SCHOOL
WCMessenger.com

Stars’ second-half surge downs Patriots

Leading 30-18 at halftime in a rare Saturday morning battle, the Victory Christian Academy Patriots could not hold on late to claim their second win. Wichita Christian School quarterback Parker Landis accounted for five total touchdowns in the Stars’ 52-28 win over the Patriots. The loss dropped Victory Christian Academy...
HIGH SCHOOL
KVOE

Emporia State football receives votes in AFCA poll

The Emporia State football team is receiving votes in this week’s AFCA poll. West Florida is the top-ranked team. From the MIAA, Northwest Missouri State is ranked 3rd and Nebraska Kearney is ranked 23rd. Washburn is also receiving votes. The Hornets are 2-0 after their 31-21 win over Central Oklahoma....
EMPORIA, KS
San Angelo LIVE!

No. 22 ASU Rams Rally in Second Half Comeback Win

CHADRON, NE – The No. 22-ranked Angelo State football team completed a 24-point comeback on Saturday, defeating Chadron State 28-24 on the road to remain undefeated on the season. The Rams improve to 2-0 on the season, winning their second straight contest on the road, scoring 28 straight points after...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KVOE

#15 Emporia State soccer team at CSU-Pueblo

The 15th ranked Emporia State soccer team plays at Colorado State-Pueblo. Junior Hannah Woolery hopes they can build off of last week’s wins. Sunday the Lady Hornets play at Colorado Christian College.
EMPORIA, KS
semoball.com

Portageville rallies in second half to take down East Prairie

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — The Portageville Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat East Prairie for their first win of the season Friday night. Trailing 24-14 at halftime, Portageville took over the line of scrimmage in the second half, scoring 16-straight points to earn the 30-24 win. After Portageville...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
Las Vegas Sun

Live blog: UNLV fades in second half, falls at Arizona State

Tempe, Ariz. — UNLV's offense came up empty—completely empty—in the second half, and No. 23 Arizona State was able to pull away for a comfortable 37-10 victory on Saturday. After a hot start that saw the scarlet and gray jump out to an early 10-7 lead on a spectacular touchdown...
ARIZONA STATE
Pantagraph

Watch now: Western Michigan shuts down Illinois State

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan put the clamps on the Illinois State offense from the beginning Saturday at Waldo Stadium. The result was the Redbirds' first shutout loss since 2012 as the Broncos claimed a 28-0 nonconference football victory before a crowd of 18,122. "We couldn't get much going, particularly...
ILLINOIS STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

Bearcats come back in second half to claim victory over Murray State

After heading into halftime tied at 7-7, the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team came back from the break and made 35 points more in the second half, finishing with a 42-7 victory. Locker room speeches made by the players proved to work for the Bearcats. They were speeches that,...
CINCINNATI, OH
New Haven Register

First-half comeback, second-half win as Fairfield Prep tops Hand

FAIRFIELD — A couple of mistakes had left his team down in the second quarter, so Connor Smith had to play escape artist. Two Fairfield Prep touchdowns in the last two minutes of the first half — one a mad scramble for Smith, the other a pass from him to Tymaine Smith — tied the game, and two second-half touchdowns let the Jesuits knock off No. 3 Daniel Hand 29-16 on Friday in the SCC Tier I season opener at Rafferty Stadium.
FAIRFIELD, CT
downthedrive.com

Cincinnati Strikes Down Murray State Despite Ugly First Half

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Jerome Ford scored three touchdowns, the defense picked up a trio of interceptions and the University of Cincinnati cruised to a second-half highlighted 42-7 victory over the Murray State Racers. Cincinnati Improves to 2-0 The Cincinnati Bearcats continued their 2021 college football campaign on Saturday after defeating...
CINCINNATI, OH
Vindy.com

Hubbard completes comeback, tops Poland

HUBBARD — After letting a huge halftime lead slip away, Poland still had a chance to walk away victorious on Friday when they visited Hubbard. Poland quarterback Jack Fulton converted a pair of 4th downs as the final seconds ticked away. Then, an interception was overturned because of a roughing...
HUBBARD, OH
Beaumont Enterprise

Nederland completes comeback in overtime

NEDERLAND - Luke Broussard and his Nederland Bulldogs refused to surrender when the team seemed to have no chance Friday night. The senior quarterback rallied his team from a 34-13 deficit in the last 10 minutes. The Bulldogs completed the comeback by winning in overtime, 41-34. Broussard and fellow playmakers...
NEDERLAND, TX
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
394
Followers
120
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy