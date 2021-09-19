ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils nearly pull off reverse sweep of UNLV
By Brady Vernon
houseofsparky.com
5 days ago
The Sun Devils pushed the game as far as it could go. In the end, it didn’t fall their way. UNLV (9-2) ended Arizona State’s (7-4) winning streak Saturday after beating the Sun Devils 3-2 (25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 17-25, 15-11). Arizona State certainly didn’t go down without a fight. UNLV...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Sun Devil Volleyball earned its third win a row as they beat UC Davis in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-20) on Saturday to finish the weekend undefeated and win the Lumberjack Classic. Arizona State Head Coach Sanja Tomasevic. "It's nice to finish this weekend with three wins,...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Iman Isanovic and Marta Levinska had double-doubles in each match to lead Sun Devil Volleyball to victories over Utah Valley in five sets and Northern Arizona in four, going 2-0 to start the Lumberjack Classic on Friday. Quotes. Arizona State Head Coach Sanja Tomasevic. "I'm really proud...
