CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils nearly pull off reverse sweep of UNLV

By Brady Vernon
houseofsparky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sun Devils pushed the game as far as it could go. In the end, it didn’t fall their way. UNLV (9-2) ended Arizona State’s (7-4) winning streak Saturday after beating the Sun Devils 3-2 (25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 17-25, 15-11). Arizona State certainly didn’t go down without a fight. UNLV...

www.houseofsparky.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Asu#Match Point#Asu Volleyball#The Sun Devils#Rebels#Pac 12#Byu
chatsports.com

Rockets Nearly Pull Off Upset at No. 7 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Toledo Rockets nearly pulled off one of the biggest victories in their 105 years of football, but came up three points short, falling to No. 7 Notre Dame, 32-29, before 62,009 fans at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on Saturday. The Rockets took a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
kentcityathletics.com

Varsity volleyball sweeps the Panthers

The Varsity volleyball team played their first home game of the season against the Hesperia Panthers on Wednesday night. The Lady Eagles came out showing who had the home court advantage and won the first and second set by scores of 25-12 and 25-8. The third set the Eagles would lose some of their energy and would not play as strong, but came out with the sweep 25-22. Kaila Krueger would spread the ball around well and finish with 22 assists. Emmalyn Geers would lead all hitters with 9 kills, Taryn Preston 7 kills, Madelyn Geers 6 kills and Lexie Bowers 5 kills. Taryn would finish with 9 digs, Kaden Perkins with 8 digs and Kaila with 7. As a team we would finish with 4 blocks with Lexie Bowers leading the way with 2. Strong serving was a big part of the game as the Eagles tried to keep them out of system. Kaila would finish with 14 points and 3 aces, while Kaden would add 7 points and 2 aces. A great team effort was given by everyone. They will be back in action on Saturday for a tournament at Zion Christian.
Davis Enterprise

Speed burns Blue Devils volleyball

SACRAMENTO — Winning nine of its 10 matches this season, the Davis High volleyball team had momentum entering Wednesday’s Delta League match against St. Francis. But the host Troubadours didn’t waste time against the Blue Devils. That is because St. Francis defeated Davis 3-0 in just under an hour; the final scores were 25-9, 25-19, 25-13. This was the first league loss this season for Davis (1-1 in the DL, 9-2).
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Sports
thesundevils.com

Sweep Gives Sun Devils Third Win In A Row

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Sun Devil Volleyball earned its third win a row as they beat UC Davis in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-20) on Saturday to finish the weekend undefeated and win the Lumberjack Classic. Arizona State Head Coach Sanja Tomasevic. "It's nice to finish this weekend with three wins,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
thesundevils.com

Sun Devils Triumph In Two Matches

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Iman Isanovic and Marta Levinska had double-doubles in each match to lead Sun Devil Volleyball to victories over Utah Valley in five sets and Northern Arizona in four, going 2-0 to start the Lumberjack Classic on Friday. Quotes. Arizona State Head Coach Sanja Tomasevic. "I'm really proud...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Talkin' Threads: ASU Uniforms for UNLV

If you're an Arizona State Sun Devils fan, life is good. ASU is 1-0, Arizona may not win more than two games this year, and the Sun Devils continue to rock some pretty sweet uniforms. Last week, the Sun Devils brought out gold helmets and pants to pair with a...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

How to watch and betting lines: ASU vs. UNLV

Here is how you can watch or listen to No. 23 Arizona State’s game against UNLV in Tempe on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. MT. The game will be shown nationally on ESPN2 and can be streamed on Watch ESPN. The broadcast crew consists of Beth Mowins doing play-by-play, Kirk Morrison as analyst and Dawn Davenport as sideline analyst.
TEMPE, AZ
Columbia Missourian

Helias volleyball sweeps Hickman

Hickman volleyball was swept at home Thursday night in a CMAC matchup against Helias. The Kewpies (2-2) return to action at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in their home tournament. Rock Bridge tops triangular with Helias and Capital City. Rock Bridge girls golf registered a team total of 150 to top its...
1460 ESPN Yakima

#23 ASU Sun Devils Host the Running Rebels of UNLV

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Coach Herm Edwards wants a better performance this Saturday from No. 23 Arizona State after last weekend’s penalty-filled, mistake-riddled performance, even if it resulted in a lopsided season-opening win. UNLV will take a win any way it can get it. The Sun Devils host the Rebels on Saturday in a nonconference game that appears to be a mismatch. Arizona State is expected to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 this season. UNLV hasn’t won a game since 2019 after going 0-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then losing to FCS-level Eastern Washington 35-33 in double overtime last weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
houseofsparky.com

ASU Soccer: Sun Devils ride Douglas’ early goal to beat Nebraska

It always nice to bounce back after a loss. Especially when your star player puts her team on the board early. For Arizona State (6-1-0), that was the story on Thursday against Nebraska (4-3-0). The Sun Devils struck quickly in their first action since their ranked loss to LSU. Eva...
ARIZONA STATE
KFI AM 640

USC Ousts Head Football Coach Clay Helton

USC head football coach Clay Helton was fired today, with university Athletic Director Mike Bohn calling him "one of the finest human beings I have met in the industry'' but saying he believes the team will have a greater chance of success this season under new leadership.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy