CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, TN

Larson wins at Bristol; Harvick, Elliott feud

By Jeff Birchfield
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson celebrated on the frontstretch at Bristol Motor Speedway, while Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott fumed on the backstretch. Larson used a move he described as “slide-and-squeeze” to pass Harvick for the lead with three laps to go and held on to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. The pass came after contact between Harvick and Elliott, which ended up cutting the tire on Elliott’s car and eliminating him from contention.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Brad Keselowski
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy