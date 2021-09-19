Larson wins at Bristol; Harvick, Elliott feud

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson celebrated on the frontstretch at Bristol Motor Speedway, while Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott fumed on the backstretch. Larson used a move he described as “slide-and-squeeze” to pass Harvick for the lead with three laps to go and held on to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. The pass came after contact between Harvick and Elliott, which ended up cutting the tire on Elliott’s car and eliminating him from contention.