CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate Democrats sue Republicans to block election review subpoena

By Jonathan Lai, The Philadelphia Inquirer
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 19—Democrats in the Pennsylvania Senate sued their Republican colleagues Friday evening to block them from subpoenaing voter records as part of a review of the 2020 election. The lawsuit argues that the Republican effort unconstitutionally tramples on the separation of powers by stepping on the courts' power to investigate...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Times

Wolf admin sues Pa. Senate Republicans over bid to collect private voter information

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is suing Senate Republicans who are trying to access personal information on all registered voters in Pennsylvania as part of a controversial review of last year’s presidential election. The complaint, filed Thursday on behalf of the state, Pennsylvania’s top election official, and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Tioga, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania’s attorney general sues to block GOP election subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued Thursday to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The lawsuit from state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tribuneledgernews.com

Pennsylvania AG challenges election subpoena

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro challenged a Republican-led election subpoena on Thursday, saying that it “goes too far” and violates the constitutionally protected privacy of up to 9 million residents. “By trying to pry into everyone’s drivers license numbers and social security numbers they have gone...
POLITICS
Pocono Record

Pa. AG Shapiro sues Senate GOP to block subpoenas on private voter information. What to know

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is suing Senate Republicans to block subpoenas that would collect sensitive information on Pennsylvania's more than 9 million voters, including their partial Social Security numbers. It's the second lawsuit filed since the Republican-led Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee last week voted along party lines to issue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Zoe Lofgren
tribuneledgernews.com

Pennsylvania Senate Democrats file suit, allege GOP ‘overreaching’ in election subpoena

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Senate Democrats filed a legal challenge in Commonwealth Court against what they call an “overreaching” subpoena of election records containing personal information for nearly 7 million voters. The lawsuit filed late Friday alleges Republican members of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee – including Chairman Cris...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Democrats#Social Security#Pennsylvanians#Democratic#D#Commonwealth Court#R#State
MyChesCo

PA Republican Election Clown Show Must End

If you own an iPhone, you probably just completed a security update to your system. (If you haven’t done so, you really ought to as there is new malware/virus that allows your phone to be hacked without your knowledge.) Think about all the personal information on your phone: user ID...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wpsu.org

Pa. Senate GOP moves to collect private voter information in controversial review of 2020 election

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans undertaking a controversial review of last year’s presidential election on Wednesday authorized collecting personal information on every registered voter in the state, despite objections by Democrats who decried it as invasive and unwarranted. The 7-to-4 vote by the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee allows the panel...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PA GOP lawmakers vote to issue election audit subpoenas

Dauphin County, PA — Senate Republicans on the GOP-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee held a party-line vote in a hearing Wednesday, issuing a subpoena to collect election records and verify 6.9 million Pennsylvanian voters’ personal information in the 2020 General Election and 2021 Primary Election by Oct. 1. “For us...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wdac.com

PA Senate Panel Approves Subpoenas For Election Audit

HARRISBURG – A party line vote was held by the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the issuance of subpoenas for critical information from the PA Department of State as part of a forensic investigation in the state’s election system. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said the Senate has clear authority to conduct the review and is not about trying to overturn the last election. The subpoenas will include all guidance issued to counties and all communications between the Department of State and county election officials. Subpoenas were also approved for key voter data, including lists of all registered voters, voter activity, the method by which voters cast their ballots, and changes in voter registration. Corman praised Committee Chairman, Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush for leading the hearing saying he answered all questions posed by Senate Democrats openly and honestly, in stark contrast to the Department of State’s refusal to participate whatsoever in the Senate’s efforts to provide transparency and oversight of our election system. Democrats are vowing to challenge the subpoenas in court.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy