UFC Fight Night 192 Bonuses: Anthony Smith Among Four ‘Performance of the Night’ Winners
Anthony Smith continues to put the two-fight losing streak of early 2020 further in his rearview mirror. “Lionheart” earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award for his first-round submission of Ryan Spann in the UFC Fight Night 192 headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Smith dropped Spann twice in the early going, advancing to his opponent’s back on the second occasion and locking in a rear-naked choke to force the tap 3:47 into Round 1 of the light heavyweight bout for his third consecutive victory.www.sherdog.com
Comments / 0