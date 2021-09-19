UFC Fight Night 192 Bonuses: Anthony Smith Among Four ‘Performance of the Night’ Winners

After a week off, the UFC returns to the Apex, bringing 15 fights with them. In the main event, the No. 6 ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith, fights No. 11 Ryan Spann. This is Anthony Smith’s seventh main event, and he is trying to hold off a hungry lion looking to make a name off of him. In the co-main event, a pair of light heavyweights will be looking to get back into the win column as Ion Cutelaba fights Devin Clark. However, if you look past the main and co-main events, there are some under-the-radar storylines.

