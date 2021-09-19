One dead in apartment fire in Southwest Philly

EDGMERE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire officials said multiple residents of a St. Luke’s Place, an Edgemere senior living apartment, were injured in a fire Wednesday morning. One woman, who called in the emergency from the apartment the fire originated in, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Three residents have non-life-threatening injuries. Crews reported at 10:30 to the 2800 block of Lodge Farm Road. Officials said the fire was on the fourth floor, and it was extinguished within an hour. A hundred residents are displaced by the fire, Red Cross is assisting those impacted. There is no word on the cause of the fire. APARTMENT FIRE 2800 blk Lodge Farm Rd #Edgemere Crews on scene with fire on the 4th floor of a senior living apartment | fire sprinklers have controlled the fire | crews report multiple occupants with injuries | crews working to remove smoke from building. DT1030 ^TF pic.twitter.com/32vJoEF2Yh — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 15, 2021

EDGEMERE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO