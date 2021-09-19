CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in apartment fire in Southwest Philly

By Barbara Laker, The Philadelphia Inquirer
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 19—One person died and others jumped from a second-floor window to escape a fire that broke out Saturday morning in an apartment building in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia. Around 7:10 a.m., firefighters found a two-story apartment building in the 8500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard engulfed in flames....

