Local artists are finding creative ways to save lives during the pandemic.

Sara Rubin here, wishing that we were way past the need to keep reinventing the public health messaging about Covid-19. But here we are, a year-and-a-half into this pandemic and still exploring ways to help people understand how deadly this virus is, and help us take steps to save lives. Some of the ways public health messaging has happened by now seem intuitive, like the deployment of community health workers pounding the pavement and meeting people at their front doors, in their churches, in farm fields or at the store, in Monterey County’s VIDA Project.