Cougars win season opener 45-34 over Judson with strong offense

WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis Cougars (1-0) kicked off the 2021 season Saturday evening when they traveled to Campbellsville, Illinois to face the Judson University Eagles (0-3), and propelled by five first half touchdowns, prevailed 45-34. After just missing out on the MSFA playoffs last spring, the Cougars came out strong on all facets of the game. They started the game with the ball and junior quarterback Heath Simmons guided them down the field. A seven-play drive ended with running back Will Homan rushing for one yard to score the first touchdown of the season for Saint Francis to go up 7-0.

www.wane.com

