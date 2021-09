In a week where games involving ranked teams went mostly true to form, one moderately surprising result stands out as a statement game. The moniker “Butte tough” rang true once more this past Friday night, when the unranked Bulldogs KO’d No. 3 Helena early on the way to a 34-20 thumping in which they led 27-nil in the third quarter. With the win, Butte (2-1) jumps into Class AA’s fourth slot in the third 406mtsports.com high school football rankings of the season.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO