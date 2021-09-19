WILLARD ELWIN REYNOLDS, 65, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born December 21, 1955, in Milton, a son of the late Charles and Isabelle Davis Reynolds. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Reynolds, and by one sister, Mae Belle Meadows. He is survived by two sisters, Deloris Sue Meadows (Elwood) and Wanda Adkins (Russell); one stepson, Chad Boggess (Tammy); step-grandchildren, Madison Boggess, Chase Boggess, Chad David Boggess, Azlin Boggess, Johanna Boggess and Alexis Manning; nephews, Eddie Meadows (Mayme), Chris Meadows (Mary), Ryan Meadows (Donna), Cassie Bird (Austin) and Russell Blaine Adkins Jr. (Gina); great-niece, Kimberlyn Meadows; and great-nephew, Ulthran Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Bethel Temple Assembly of God, Huntington, with Pastor Charles Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallace Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Bethel Temple Assembly of God, Huntington, and one hour prior to service on Tuesday. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.