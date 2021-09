The older scouts from Troop 564 of Burnett County spent a week on their annual high adventure trip. This year the scouts chose to explore Glacier National Park in Montana. They drove to Medora, ND and camped at Teddy Roosevelt National Park the first day and attended a local rodeo. The next day they crossed the entire state of Montana, which was choked with smoke from the forest fires in the Rocky Mountains.

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO