AFC East ranked as 5th best division after Week 1

By Nick Wojton
 7 days ago
The AFC East had more downs than ups in Week 1. Potentially because of that and the favorite in the division, the Bills, having a rough start to the year, the AFC East was named only the fifth-best of its kind by CBS Sports this week.

While a bit down on the division, the outlet isn’t quite done with the Bills just yet.

Here’s the breakdown on the Bills:

There’s no need to panic over the Bills losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, but Josh Allen throwing the ball 51 times isn’t ideal. Buffalo only scored 16 points and finished 1 of 4 in the red zone. Regardless, the Bills are still one of the top teams in the AFC.

On the Dolphins, CBS called their defense the best in the AFC East. The Bills will have something to say about that in Week 2.

The Jets are called rebuilders and the Patriots’ turnovers leading to their loss in Week 1 were highlighted.

Overall, the NFC West, in no surprise, earned the top honor. Not only was that division probably the NFL’s best even before the season started, all four teams won their season-opening games.

Hard to dethrone such a group.

