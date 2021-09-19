0919 Chronicle week in review: County takes over ambulance service, bad news for internet cafes, new homes still scarce and life in prison for convicted killer
Commission votes for county to take over ambulance service by Oct. 1. Citrus County commissioners voted 3-2 to end its contract with the private ambulance company Nature Coast EMS and take over the service by October 1, folding the emergency transport business into the county’s fire rescue department. The county...www.chronicleonline.com
Comments / 0