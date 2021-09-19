CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

0919 Chronicle week in review: County takes over ambulance service, bad news for internet cafes, new homes still scarce and life in prison for convicted killer

By Nancy Kennedy
Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommission votes for county to take over ambulance service by Oct. 1. Citrus County commissioners voted 3-2 to end its contract with the private ambulance company Nature Coast EMS and take over the service by October 1, folding the emergency transport business into the county’s fire rescue department. The county...

