Mets, Phillies minor leaguers protest pay with wristbands

By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer
Fort Bend Herald
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies farm systems wore teal wristbands Saturday to protest pay that they say is insufficient. At least 10 players from the Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore BlueClaws wore the wristbands — which feature the hashtag #FairBall — during their High-A game in New York. The demonstration was organized in part by Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which also handed out the wristbands to fans and distributed pamphlets detailing the financial issues faced by players.

