Today, McAfee announced the launch of its online protection service providing personalized and unified experiences focused on identity and privacy – the protection areas that matter most to people. McAfee’s new approach to online protection makes it easy for people to protect themselves with simple, intelligent protections, including some that will engage automatically. With an emphasis on providing identity and privacy for all, the new McAfee service is full of enhancements, including McAfee Identity Protection Service delivered via the new web-based McAfee Protection Center to over 28 million McAfee® Total Protection and McAfee® LiveSafe™ customers; McAfee’s industry-first Protection Score available in 32 countries; and a completely redesigned all-in-one mobile app – McAfee Security – which is being launched in over 245 countries globally.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO