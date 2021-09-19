CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos Pick ‘Em: How does your opinion of Denver change after Teddy Bridgewater’s impressive performance?

By Zac Stevens
thednvr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in a while, there’s legitimate optimism surrounding the team early in the season. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Von Miller’s comments to Teddy Bridgewater raise some eyebrows

Von Miller knows the importance of a dependable quarterback when it comes to the Denver Broncos’ success. The All-Pro linebacker played with Peyton Manning during the years when the Broncos were among the best teams in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2015. He also knows that ever since Manning retired, the Broncos have struggled to find a consistent leader at the quarterback spot and haven’t returned to the playoffs since.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Broncos national power rankings: Skepticism with Teddy Bridgewater

The verdict is out and, believe it or not, the internet has an opinion on where the Broncos stack up against the rest of the league. Unfortunately, they didn’t fare very well in the minds of the national media. Honestly, it should come as no surprise that the Broncos are...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Broncos Pick#The University Of Denver#The Denver Broncos#The Cleveland Browns#Dnvr Broncos
CBS Denver

Denver Broncos Future Ownership To Be Decided In Court

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos may be winning some games on the field, but their future may be decided in court. The lawyers do not wear jerseys, but they are the quarterbacks in a struggle over ownership. (credit: CBS) Darrin Duber-Smith, a senior lecturer in marketing at Metropolitan State University of Denver, says “There has to be a decision who the team is going to be sold to, I think we still have to argue if the Bowlens are going to maintain control of the team.” He is watching the battle taking place in court now between the late Pat Bowlen’s partnership...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Journalism
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has just one goal this season: Win

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was asked after Wednesday’s practice if he has any personal goals for the 2021 season, his first year in Denver. “No,” Bridgewater said. “The only goal that matters to me is winning. Of course, you want to win the first game and the last game, and if you’re doing that hopefully you’re doing something special at the end of the season. Every day I come in here it’s about winning. Whether it’s winning the day or winning the rep and then ultimately on Sundays winning the games.”
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater throws first TD as team’s starting QB

We have reached halftime in the Denver Broncos’ season opener against the New York Giants and the Broncos hold a 10-7 lead. The Broncos gained that lead on Teddy Bridgewater’s first touchdown pass as the team’s starting quarterback when he hit Tim Patrick on a short, 2-yard touchdown pass just before the final gun sounded in the first half.
NFL
Reuters

Teddy Bridgewater leads Broncos over Giants

EditorsNote: corrects spellings of Azeez and Shepard, fixes time of Shepard TD. Teddy Bridgewater threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon finished it off with a 70-yard TD and the Denver Broncos recorded a 27-13 victory over the host New York Giants Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Bridgewater...
NFL
USA Today

Teddy Bridgewater demonstrated leadership in Broncos' first game of the season

Teddy Bridgewater demonstrated great leadership in his Denver Broncos debut on Sunday. Before a showdown with the New York Giants, Bridgewater hyped up the team and then went on to complete 28-of-36 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in a 27-13 win. It was a near-perfect...
NFL
thednvr.com

Broncos Pick ‘Em: Who is the most important non-QB to Denver’s playoff chances?

Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Will Teddy Bridgewater and Von Miller propel Denver to a 2-0 start?

The guys give their final picks for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, go around the AFC West and pick who will win those games, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy