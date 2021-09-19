CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

By Associated Press
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances. Yusei Kikuchi dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at Tampa Bay...

Royals beat Mariners 8-1

That’s not how you draw it up, but a win’s a win. A common indicator of a poor pitching outing is having more walks than strikeouts. Kris Bubic walked four in 6.1 innings while striking out only two. However, he only allowed two hits and one run. No runner reached second base until the seventh inning when Bubic allowed a lead-off double. That wasn’t what the Royals were looking for; as I noted in the game thread preview, Bubic’s primary goal for tonight should have been to limit walks and home runs. However, it was a very effective outing all the same. On the offensive side, the Royals stranded seven runners through the first four innings. Stranded runners are frequently a sign of a very frustrating night for the offense. However, between Bubic’s excellent start and an incredibly wild Seattle pitching staff, the Royals managed to score enough to win. Whit Merrifield led off the game with an infield hit before advancing to second, third, and eventually home on three wild pitches in the first.
MLB
MLB

Bubic sharp, gets edge against Mariners

KANSAS CITY -- The last time Kris Bubic faced the Mariners in late August, they knocked him around for five runs on nine hits. On Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium, Bubic looked like a different pitcher. The left-hander allowed just two hits and one run across 6 1/3 innings in...
MLB
Kansas City Royals keep the pedal down in their 8-1 home victory over the Mariners

The Kansas City Royals felt like they left runs on the field Friday night. One or two timely hits might have altered the outcome in a four-run loss. Michael A. Taylor and his Royals cohorts couldn’t go back in time, so they simply unleashed a 15-hit barrage on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The Royals led from start to finish as they secured an 8-1 win in front of an announced 20,085 at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
Tricksy Royals tiptoe onto slumbering Mariners’ ship, pilfer valuables, 8-1 victory

J.P. Crawford did his best on defense. Jarred Kelenic didn’t chase crap and walked two of his three plate appearances. Ty France hit a ball reasonably far once, getting a double that would later lead him to score. That is about the most that can be rosily praised in tonight’s game, a sloppy snoozer that Seattle handed to Kansas City early and never looked back upon.
MLB
Kowar's Troubles Continue, Mariners Top Royals 7-1

The Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners played for a series win on Sept. 19. Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar took the mound, hoping to build off a solid six-inning, two-earned run outing on Sept. 1. Unfortunately for Kowar and Kansas City, Sunday was more of the same. Kowar turned...
MLB
Kelenic HR, 2 Doubles Lead Mariners Over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1. Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. Kelenic, who entered the season as one of the top minor league prospects in baseball, went 5 for 9 with three home runs, two doubles, three walks and seven RBIs in the three-game series.
MLB
