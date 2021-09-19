High School Sports 9-18

(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- A busy Saturday in high school sports started with cross country, soccer and golf, and ended with an incredible football game in Peoria. No. 10 Normal Community put their undefeated record on the mark on the road against Peoria Notre Dame. The Ironmen quickly grabbed a 21-0 lead in the first half behind three touchdowns from quarterback Chase Mackey. But the Irish rallied with 22 unanswered behind three touchdowns from quarterback Evan Elward.