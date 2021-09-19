CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, IL

High School Sports 9-18

By Holden Krusemark
hoiabc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- A busy Saturday in high school sports started with cross country, soccer and golf, and ended with an incredible football game in Peoria. No. 10 Normal Community put their undefeated record on the mark on the road against Peoria Notre Dame. The Ironmen quickly grabbed a 21-0 lead in the first half behind three touchdowns from quarterback Chase Mackey. But the Irish rallied with 22 unanswered behind three touchdowns from quarterback Evan Elward.

hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Irish#Elward#Peoria Notre Dame#Peoria Richwoods#Normal Community
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy