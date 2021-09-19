CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Kevin Weaver

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Kevin Weaver, 60, of Columbia passed away on September 11th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Paul Weaver and Gayle O'Donnell and was a lifelong resident of this area. Kevin attended Lancaster Catholic High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a painter with Harley Davidson for twenty-six years before his retirement. Kevin was a member of the Foresters' of America, Columbia Fraternal Association "the Owls", Hambones Social Club, and the RC 141 Boat Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially the Susquehanna River. He loved hunting and fishing, riding his Harley, and visiting the beach with his best friend Dave Judd. Kevin also loved dogs and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.

lancasteronline.com

