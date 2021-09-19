CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank J. Fiorentino, 84, of Marietta, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank P. and Marion Madonna Fiorentino. He was the husband of Carole D. (Ochs) Fiorentino, with whom he would have shared his 64th wedding anniversary on September 21, 2021. Frank is also survived by his three daughters; Carole L., wife of William Benson, Donna M. wife of Tom Kruschinsky, both of Marietta and Linda E. Althouse, of Hellam; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

